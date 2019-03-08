Save the planet and support charity by recycling the 'non-recyclable' in Royston

One of the old collection bins at Sandon School. Picture: Louise Crankshaw Archant

Royston residents can now recycle while raising money for charities by using two new recycling bins in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A poster showing the different materials recycled by TerraCycle. Picture: Louise Crankshaw A poster showing the different materials recycled by TerraCycle. Picture: Louise Crankshaw

The bins promise to make recycling easier, as they will accept a range of plastic products that the council does not currently collect.

The group, Charity Recycling North Herts and South Cambs has collaborated with TerraCycle, a global recycling company targeting 'hard-to-recycle waste' - such as toothbrushes, crisp packets and clean pet food pouches - to start up the scheme.

The new brown recycling bins are located at 34 Serby Avenue and in the northwest of The Shires. The money raised from the scheme will go to Cancer Research UK, Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes and Sandon JMI School.

Organiser Louise Crankshaw said: "In the first six months of operation we have saved 80kg of waste from landfill and raised £162 for school funds."

You may also want to watch:

Royston town and North Herts district councillor, Carol Stanier, praised the initiative saying that she "fully supports the scheme and will be using it herself.

"Many residents want to do their bit for the planet, but it is hard when manufacturers don't make it easy with the packaging they use."

Sarah Lewis-Hayes, a volunteer for the scheme, said: "This is a fantastic way to reduce the amount of plastic waste sent to landfill, whilst at the same time raising money for charity."

Jackie Racher, owner of Anahata an eco-friendly market stall, provided the location for one of the new bins. She said she is: "passionate about reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill, and wanted to support the TerraCycle charity recycling scheme by offering another collection point in Royston."

There are other collection points in Steeple Morden, Sandon and Letchworth. The new bins come as part of the 'war on plastic', as Letchworth became the first Hertfordshire town awarded 'plastic free' status in June.

Nationally, TerraCycle has raised £895,322 for charity. Globally, the figure raised stands at £36,997,928. They aim to 'eliminate the idea of waste by recycling the "non-recyclable.'

For more information, Jackie Racher will be publicising the TerraCycle recycling scheme at her Anahata stall at Royston Market on August 24. Alternatively, contact Louise Crankshaw at louisecrankshaw@gmail.com.