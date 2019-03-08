Advanced search

New principal appointed at Bassingbourn Village College

PUBLISHED: 14:01 03 September 2019

Vickey Poulter is the new principal of Bassingbourn Village College. Picture: BVC

Vickey Poulter is the new principal of Bassingbourn Village College. Picture: BVC

Archant

Bassingbourn Village College has appointed a new principal.

Vickey Poulter has 25 years' experience as a science teacher, joining BVC in 2006 and being made vice principal of the school five years ago.

She said: "I come from a family where I was the first person to go to university. I was extremely fortunate in having three very inspirational teachers as I was growing up - and it's thanks to them that I have achieved my dream.

You may also want to watch:

"They taught me that there are no ceilings on achievement and that's the message I want to pass onto the students and staff at Bassingbourn. I want them to be the very best they can possibly be.

"I am thrilled to be the principal of this amazing school. We have a very dedicated staff who work hard for our students.

"We are revisiting the three Rs at Bassingbourn and with the new term we will be focusing on being responsible, respectful, resilient and healthy members of the local community."

Ms Poulter takes over from Duncan Cooper who has been promoted to deputy chief executive and director of education (secondary) for Anglian Learning multi-academy trust.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Planning permission granted for up to 325 new Royston homes

Permission for new Royston homes has been granted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fowlmere firm on target for £20m turnover in 30th anniversary year

Ion Science managing director Duncan Johns . Picture: Ion Science

Staff and volunteers brighten up Royston station with floral displays

Govia Thameslink Railway's Alex Hambleton (right) and volunteer Joan Meakin (left) paint one of the planters at Royston station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

New names added to Herts Police’s Most Wanted list

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Ex-Colney Heath star signs for Coventry City after switching from Royston Town

Joe Newton controls the ball in the match between Arlesey Town and Colney Heath in October 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Planning permission granted for up to 325 new Royston homes

Permission for new Royston homes has been granted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fowlmere firm on target for £20m turnover in 30th anniversary year

Ion Science managing director Duncan Johns . Picture: Ion Science

Staff and volunteers brighten up Royston station with floral displays

Govia Thameslink Railway's Alex Hambleton (right) and volunteer Joan Meakin (left) paint one of the planters at Royston station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

New names added to Herts Police’s Most Wanted list

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Ex-Colney Heath star signs for Coventry City after switching from Royston Town

Joe Newton controls the ball in the match between Arlesey Town and Colney Heath in October 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Royston Crow

New principal appointed at Bassingbourn Village College

Vickey Poulter is the new principal of Bassingbourn Village College. Picture: BVC

Royston teen Lauren Winfield on lookout for sponsors to help with powerlifting world championship dream

Lauren Winfield is heading to the World Championships in Germany

New names added to Herts Police’s Most Wanted list

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Operation Christmas Child to be discussed at Melbourn meeting

Operation Christmas Child sees members of the community fill shoeboxes with items for children around the world who have very litte. Picture: Ted Blackbrow

Call for community action to help end hygiene poverty in Herts

Staff and children of Crabtree School with their donations.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists