New principal appointed at Bassingbourn Village College

Vickey Poulter is the new principal of Bassingbourn Village College. Picture: BVC Archant

Bassingbourn Village College has appointed a new principal.

Vickey Poulter has 25 years' experience as a science teacher, joining BVC in 2006 and being made vice principal of the school five years ago.

She said: "I come from a family where I was the first person to go to university. I was extremely fortunate in having three very inspirational teachers as I was growing up - and it's thanks to them that I have achieved my dream.

"They taught me that there are no ceilings on achievement and that's the message I want to pass onto the students and staff at Bassingbourn. I want them to be the very best they can possibly be.

"I am thrilled to be the principal of this amazing school. We have a very dedicated staff who work hard for our students.

"We are revisiting the three Rs at Bassingbourn and with the new term we will be focusing on being responsible, respectful, resilient and healthy members of the local community."

Ms Poulter takes over from Duncan Cooper who has been promoted to deputy chief executive and director of education (secondary) for Anglian Learning multi-academy trust.