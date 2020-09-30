Advanced search

Melbourn Dynamos’ delight at pitch project success

PUBLISHED: 16:39 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 30 September 2020

Melbourn Village College has secured funding for a new pitch. Picture: Steve Davey

Melbourn Village College has secured funding for a new pitch. Picture: Steve Davey

© Steve Davey/stevedavey.com 2018

Melbourn Dynamos Football Club has hailed the announcement of a new full-sized artificial pitch in the village, saying it will “deliver a huge asset for the whole community.”

The club initiated the project and has been fundraising for the pitch, to be completed next spring – the bulk of the funding has come from the Football Foundation, and there’s also S106 money from a development being built in New Road.

A club spokesman said: “We thank Melbourn Village College for supporting this bid. We also welcome their commitment to the long-term success of the project by creating the essential support infrastructure, marketing and management through Be Active and Melbourn Sports Centre.

“In addition, we would like to thank community partners Katie Critchley at Cambs FA, Greg Hardman at the Football Foundation, councillors Jose Hales, Susan van de Ven and Bridget Smith, Melbourn Parish Council and the people of Melbourn.”

