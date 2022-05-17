New mayor elected in historic moment for Royston Town Council

Mary Antony of Royston Town Party has been elected the first Asian mayor at Royston Town Council - Credit: Rob Inwood

Monday was a historic day for Royston Town Council as Royston Town Party councillor Mary Antony was elected the town's first Asian mayor.

Mary Antony of Royston Town Party has been elected the first Asian mayor at Royston Town Council - Credit: Rob Inwood

The vote was unanimous from all present council members, and from all political parties.

Mary told the Crow: "I feel honoured and accepted as I was nominated to be the mayor by Royston Town Party and other councillors.

"The cooperation and willingness to work together gives me confidence, as l look forward to serve the people of Royston as their mayor.

"The Royston Town party is an initiative of Rob Inwood with a view to promote local business and to encourage people to shop locally.

"A few members from Royston Town Party are already elected to the council and it shows that the people of Royston think outside the box and partisan politics. Together we will make a difference.



"I am an educator by profession and promoting higher learning is very close to my heart. Secondly I have great concern for the elderly people.

"Making transportation accessible to all and enhancing the medical service will be a priority for me. In line with RTP as a mayor I will promote tourism and support local businesses."

The newly-formed town council includes seven members of the new Royston Town Party, which officially launched towards the end of last year with the tagline 'Royston at heart'.

The party is led by Luke Haugh, who stood as an Independent candidate in Meridian ward last year. Cllr Rob Inwood, who was the town's mayor from 2019 to 2020 for an extended period due to COVID, and has been involved in politics for 20 years, is the party's policy and campaigns manager.

Royston Liberal Democrats also have significant positions in the council, including deputy mayor Cllr Ruth Brown, chair of planning Cllr Liz Beardwell, vice-chair of general purposes and highways Cllr Carol Stanier and vice-chair of finance Cllr Emma Squire-Smith.

Cllr Carol Stanier, who is leader of the town council Liberal Democrats group, said: ”I would like to thank all those who voted in the town council elections, and I look forward to working with our new colleagues to deliver a more responsive and communicative town council and positive achievements for all residents of Royston."