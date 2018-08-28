New locations announced for Royston church services after fire
New locations for services and Christmas-themed activities have been announced for Royston’s parish church after the devastating fire at the weekend.
The blaze broke out at St John the Baptist Church in Melbourn Street at about 3.45am on Sunday. It damaged the church’s bell tower, roof and windows and now police and the fire service are conducting investigations.
Rev Heidi Huntley and the church have announced Banyers House and Meridian School as locations for their services and Christmas activities in the lead up to December 25.
They are as follows:
Today at 11am – Prayer and coffee at Banyers House
Thursday from 9.30am to 11am – Snowflake Tea fundraiser for Home-Start at Meridian Sports Pavillion
Saturday at 11am – Prayer and coffee at Banyers House
Sunday at 8am and 10am – Services at Meridian School Hall
Sunday at 5pm – Nine Lessons & Carol Service at Meridian School Hall
Thursday, December 20, 9am to 11.30am – Christmas ‘Tots in Church’ at Meridian Sports Pavillion
Monday, December 24, 2.30pm and 4pm – Crib Services, and then Midnight Mass at 11.30pm at Meridian School Hall.