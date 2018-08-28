More than 30 jobs created at Royston’s new Aldi store

Royston's new Aldi store seen from the A505. Picture: Archant Archant

There are more than 30 job vacancies – ranging from a deputy manager to an apprentice – at Royston’s new Aldi store, which is due to open next month.

The discount supermarket is part of the Royston Gateway Project development on land between York Way and the A505, which was given planning permission by North Herts District Council in September 2017.

It has now been announced Aldi is looking for one deputy store manager, 31 store assistants and one store apprentice.

A spokeswoman said: “Aldi, crowned Grocer of the Year 2018 at the prestigious Grocer Gold Awards, offers one of the best working environments in the UK and one of the highest rates of pay in the supermarket sector, with the majority of Aldi colleagues now receiving a minimum rate of £8.85 per hour, regardless of their age.

“All colleagues will benefit from rising salaries during their service, with store assistant salaries rising to £10.41 after just three years.

“Deputy store managers are expected to work closely with the store manager and assistant store manager and will have the responsibility of managing the store team in their absence.

“deputy store manager roles start from 25 hours per week, with a starting salary of £9.85 per hour rising to £11.41 per hour, plus £4.00 extra per hour when managing the store.

“Hardworking and enthusiastic candidates are being targeted for Aldi’s store assistant positions, to carry out responsibilities such as accurate and efficient till operation, stock management and merchandising.

“Full training will be provided for store assistants over a six-week period and roles are available from 15 to 30 hours a week, with salaries starting at £8.85 per hour, rising to £10.41 per hour, and a realistic prospect of progression.

“Aldi Store apprentices are trained in all aspects of retail management during the three year course, which features a mixture of in-store practical experience and theory work.

“The vacancies offer store assistant training in year one and store management training in years two and three, with a salary of £180 per week in year one, rising to £267 per week in year three - significantly higher than the national minimum wage for apprenticeships.”

Graham Hetherington, regional managing director at Aldi, said: “It’s great to see that Aldi is continuing to grow in popularity in the area. Ahead of our new store opening we have an immediate need for a significant number of new colleagues. We would encourage anyone interested in a career with Aldi to apply online via the Aldi Recruitment website.

“We are looking for applicants who can thrive in a fast-paced environment and have great customer service skills, to help us continue the great work we do here at Aldi – and ensure our customers return each week. As an award-winning employer, Aldi offers fantastic benefits, from competitive pay, to a supportive and passionate workforce. We are invested in every colleague’s long term career development to ensure our teams feel engaged, challenged and motivated.”

There is no opening date for Aldi yet, but the adjoining M&S Foodhall is opening on Wednesday, February 6.

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.