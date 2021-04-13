Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2021

A new headteacher will take the reins at King James Academy Royston, as it has been announced today that Gordon Farquhar will step down.



The Diamond Learning Partnership Trust, which governs KJAR, has appointed Lisa Plowman to take over the through-school in Garden Walk.



Miss Plowman has spent the past year working as the trust executive's secondary headteacher, and has previously held trust, vice Principal and senior leadership roles in St Neots.

She has a longstanding passion for working across both primary and secondary phases.

Miss Plowman said: “I am excited to be appointed as headteacher of such a wonderful school.

"The community at King James is special indeed, and it is an honour and privilege to be entrusted with its leadership.”



Over the past 12 months, Miss Plowman has worked in partnership with colleagues at King James Academy Royston, with a strong focus on the primary phase.

She continued: "I am very much looking forward to working with staff, students, families and local governing body to ensure that the through school approach at King James goes from strength to strength."

Today's announcement comes as Gordon Farquhar revealed that he will be taking up a third headship at Milton Keynes Academy.

Gordon Farquhar is stepping down as head of KJAR. - Credit: Archant

Mr Farquhar started at what was then Greneway, Roysia and Meridian schools in September 2018. He was appointed by the Royston Schools Academy Trust in February that year to lead the new through school after the three sites merged into one school for those in Year 5 upwards.

Mr Farquhar said: “I have enjoyed my time in Royston immensely and this experience has enabled me to work with others to successfully transform the two middle and upper school in Royston into the through school that is King James Academy today.

"I am now ready to start a new professional challenge, returning to my roots working in a city context.”



The DLPT commented: “Mr Farquhar has been a headteacher who has consolidated the school’s reputation as a through school.

"Over the past year, Gordon and the senior team have worked hard in the service of the school community in support of the ongoing education of our young people during the lockdown, and importantly driving the academy’s approach to pupils’ resilience and wellbeing.

"Last year’s GCSE assessments were a significant achievement in Gordon’s legacy at King James.

"Gordon and the team continue to work hard in support of all pupils, including those sitting their GCSEs this year. We wish him all the very best in his new venture.



“We are delighted to have appointed Lisa Plowman, who will nurture and build on these strengths.

"We are impressed in particular by her understanding of the need to excite and challenge leaners, enthusiasm for staff development opportunities, and her instinct always to put students at the centre of every decision.”

