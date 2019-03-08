New ambulance donated to Shepreth Hedgehog Hospital

One of the patients at Shepreth Hedgehog Hospital. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

Shepreth Hedgehog Hospital staff were pleased to receive a brand new hedgehog ambulance at a presentation on Tuesday last week.

Buckingham and Stanley’s managing director, Andrew Bullard, presenting the keys of the MG to Sasha Sebright, Shepreth Hedgehog Hospital manager. Picture: Clive Porter Buckingham and Stanley’s managing director, Andrew Bullard, presenting the keys of the MG to Sasha Sebright, Shepreth Hedgehog Hospital manager. Picture: Clive Porter

The new car was donated to the Shepreth Wildlife Conservation Charity, which runs the hospital. by the MG Buckingham and Stanley Group.

Shepreth Wildlife Park owner Rebecca Willers said: “The hospital rescues more than 800 hedgehogs every year, and for the last six years volunteers and Hospital staff have very generously used their own cars and petrol to run hedgehogs back and forward to the vets, to inspect potential gardens and land for release sites, and take the hedgehogs for their release.

“Thanks to MG, this is no longer the case, and this flashy new ambulance will allow hedgehogs to be released back into the wild in style.”

For more on the hospital go to http://www.swccharity.org/hedgehog-hospital.