Dog trainer's YouTube channel hits 10,000 subscribers

Published: 3:56 PM January 11, 2021

The Royston owners of an online dog training business who started a YouTube channel in the first lockdown have reached 10,000 subscribers.

Sally and Kevin Marchant, from Gage Close, hit the milestone on their YouTube page – Naturally Happy Dogs.

The couple have been running the dog training video website as a paid subscription service since 2010, featuring expert advice on canine companions, but when the coronavirus crisis hit they had to think outside the box.

Taking a leap of faith, they changed their business model and started transferring their catalogue of videos over to their YouTube channel for people to watch free of charge.

Dog trainer Sally completed a degree in applied animal behaviour and training with first class honours in 2006 and since then has worked at Wood Green, The Animals Charity - which has a shelter in Heydon - and the Blue Cross. She has also had a number of roles with animals in the entertainment industry and supplies dogs for film and TV work when she is not filming or editing video content.

She used the first lockdown in March last year to prepare and upload the dog training videos to YouTube, which have since been viewed across the globe.

She said: “I’m very excited to reach this milestone, and I love the fact that our content is reaching dog owners all around the world.

"With the recent surge in dog ownership during the COVID lockdown, we have had many comments about how invaluable our content is for pet owners. Our video about ‘how to stop puppy biting’ has been particularly popular!”

Naturally Happy Dogs currently has more than 200 videos on their channel and they are working through another 300 to be uploaded to the platform.

If you would like to see a specific video, just message them through their contact page and they will upload requested videos.

To watch the videos on everything to do with dogs – training, behaviour, health and much more, visit the website https://www.youtube.com/naturallyhappydogs and subscribe, for free, to be notified when new videos are added.

On their website, you can find contributions from experts in the field - including TV's Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick. See https://naturallyhappydogs.com for more.