Melbourn Village College water bottles donated to children in Africa

Melbourn Village College donated water bottles to children in The Gambia. Picture: MVC Archant

Reusable water bottles from Melbourn Village College have been donated to children in Africa.

The 30 bottles have been delivered to youngsters in The Gambia after two of MVC's exam invigilators visited the village of Siffeo.

Richard Game, from Melbourn, and his wife Brenda regularly take supplies to the village - a recent appeal for plasters, bandages and basic painkillers left them overwhelmed by the generosity of the community.

They added bottles to their list after seeing youngsters use whatever they could find to carry water during their journey to school.

Melbourn Village College was delighted to donate some of those they also give to primary pupils when they visit.

Principal Simon Holmes said: "We are very happy that these bottles have found new homes. MVC students are active in finding ways to cut down on single plastic usage and having a water bottle that can be used over and over again is definitely one good way, wherever in the world that happens."