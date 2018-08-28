Melbourn Village College’s warning after ‘attempted child abduction’

Melbourn Village College has issued a safety warning after a van driver asked a pupil to get into his car in Harlton.

The notice to parents read: “A student from one of our schools in the trust was approached at a bus stop in Harlton by a man in a white van who asked them to get into the vehicle.

“The pupil did not do so and the van departed. The police are aware of this incident and are following it up as necessary.

“We will continue to remind pupils about appropriate safe behaviour on the way to and from school and would appreciate if you could also reinforce this message.

“Obviously, if you become aware of any similar incident to this taking place, please do ensure the police and the school are made aware of this.”

The Crow has asked police for further details.