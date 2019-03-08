Calling MVC students past and present for 60th anniversary celebration

As part of the celebrations, a whole-school photo of the first students has been presented by four of the newest recruits to Melbourn Village College - Lili Pepper, Mayuha Maganti, Harry Aston, Otto Wing. Picture: MVC Archant

Melbourn Village College marks its 60th anniversary later this month, and is looking for former students to join the celebrations.

The school is hosting a birthday party during the afternoon of Friday, September 27, from 2pm to 4pm to celebrate its opening back in 1959.

A spokeswoman said: "We are hoping to reunite classmates and friends from across the last 60 years and everyone who attended MVC is welcome but we'd particularly like to hear from anybody who was in the first cohort of students.

As part of the celebrations, a whole-school photo of the first students has been presented by four of the newest recruits to Melbourn, who joined last week, and are among more than 600 11 to 16 years olds who are now part of the college's community.

Melbourn was established under the village college system of comprehensive education pioneered by Henry Morris to make schools a central part of their communities - and Melbourn "still holds those values close to its heart today".

The school in The Moor part of The Cam Academy Trust, which has as one of its core principles that all of its academies must be at the heart of its local community and serve it well, a testament to the longevity of Morris' vision.

The trust also includes Comberton Village College - established in 1960 - and one of the newest village colleges in Cambridgeshire, Cambourne Village College, which opened its doors in 2013.

MVC principal Simon Holmes said: "We are proud to have been a focal part of the local community for 60 years and are looking forward to welcoming back many of our past students and for them to catch up with each other.

"MVC has been a part of so many people's lives and it is great to be able to invite them back at a time when we are expanding and looking forwards to many more successful years."

If you are a past pupil of Melbourn Village College and would like to join the celebrations or have any of your old schoolwork or other memorabilia that you would be happy to share for the exhibition, get in touch with Vanessa Mann by email to mvc60years@gmail.com. For more on the school go to https://www.melbournvc.org and for more on the CAM Academy Trust see https://www.catrust.co.uk/.