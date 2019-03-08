Music trail coming to Royston this weekend

A previous music trail in Royston. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A music trail is to take place in Royston town centre on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event, which is in its fifth year, will kick off in the town centre at 10am and run until 2pm.

Headquartered from the market square, young participants and their guardians will explore Royston while on the hunt for musical instruments in town centre shop windows, and every child that completes the trail will receive a prize.

You may also want to watch:

The activity is free to take part - children can join in as much or as little as they choose.

Royston town manager, Geraint Burnell, said: "This fifth annual Music Trail is the latest in a series of events sponsored by Royston's businesses through the agency of Royston First.

"The central attraction is the trail which is designed on a similar basis to our popular Easter Trail, Pirate Trail and Rudolph's Trail at Christmas," he said.

"We hope that families come into Royston, enjoy the activities and perhaps explore the shops, restaurants and play facilities available in the town centre."

Entry forms are available from Royston First's stall in the centre of the market square on the day.