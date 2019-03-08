Poll

Our MPs react to Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May today announced her resignation as Prime Minister following her battle to push through a number of Brexit deals in the Houses of Parliament.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The embattled Prime Minister will stand down from her role on June 7.

North East Herts Conservative MP, Sir Oliver Heald, told this newspaper: "I am sorry that Theresa May has had such a difficult time as Prime Minister and hope she will continue to contribute to national politics.

"She has shown great resilience and I know many constituents admire her strength, as I do.

"She is a remarkable person. The next Prime Minister will face a big task in trying to resolve Brexit."

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald and his South Cambs counterpart Heidi Allen. Picture: Archant North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald and his South Cambs counterpart Heidi Allen. Picture: Archant

You may also want to watch:

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen - who left the Conservatives as a result of the party's policy on Brexit and is now the leader of Change UK - took to Twitter and said: "Oh Theresa May, why didn't we see that emotion more? Things could have been so different."

In her speech, Mrs May said: "I negotiated the terms of our exit and a new relationship with our closest neighbours that protects jobs, security and our union.

"I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back that deal, sadly I have not been able to do so, I tried three times.

Oh @theresa_may , why didn't we see that emotion more? Things could have been so different.... — Heidi Allen MP (@heidiallen75) May 24, 2019

"I believe it was right to persevere, even when the odds against success seemed high.

"But it is now clear to me that it is in the best interest of the country for a new Prime Minister to lead that effort, so I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on Friday, June 7, so that a successor can be chosen.

"I will shortly leave the job that has been the honour the honour of my life to hold. The second female Prime Minister, but certainly not the last.

"I do so with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love."