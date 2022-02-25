Our MPs react to Russian invasion of Ukraine

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne and North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald have reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine - Credit: The office of Anthony Browne/Nikki Powell

The MPs for North East Herts and South Cambs have responded to the news that Russian president Vladimir Putin has launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is being attacked by Russian forces, with airstrikes in a number of cities - including the capital Kyiv.

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald said: "It is a tragedy that Russia has invaded Ukraine and I support British action in introducing sanctions and supplying the Ukrainians with defence systems and non-lethal equipment too.

"The sanctions will have to be ramped up further if this invasion continues.

"Ukraine is not part of NATO, so British troops will not be involved in the War, but I am sure all my constituents are thinking of the plight of the Ukrainian people under attack from a tyrant's army and the likely harm to peace-loving families in a democratic country.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people at this dreadful time."

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne described the invasion as a 'geopolitical tragedy', and said: "We need to stand up for what we believe in - democracy is under assault and democracies need to stand together.

“As a journalist, I visited Ukraine, speaking to civil society groups about their campaign for democracy, and interviewed their then-president.

"They want what we all want: to be able to live our lives freely and in safety, with our families and communities. To see that destroyed is heart-rending.

“President Putin has proved himself an imperialist dictator amongst the worst in history. Collectively over the past decade, the West has been far too complacent in standing up to Putin, especially after he invaded Crimea, and this has just encouraged him.

“We now need sanctions the like of which we have never seen before, including banning the sale of Russian gas and energy to the UK, halting UK technology exports to Russia, freezing assets in all Russian financial companies here, and stopping Russian banks having access to the UK sterling clearing system.”