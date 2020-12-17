MPs react to new Tier 3 rules for Herts

Published: 4:37 PM December 17, 2020

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald and South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne have shared their views on Hertfordshire entering Tier 3 from Saturday.

The news that the whole of Hertfordshire would join Broxbourne, Hertsmere, Watford and Three Rivers under the highest coronavirus restrictions was announced earlier today.

Sir Oliver Heald said: "I am shocked and concerned. This doesn’t make sense.

"Only on Tuesday the Minister decided to leave North Herts in Tier 2 and now, two days later, we are in Tier 3. North Herts has a far lower level of infection than places like Broxbourne and Watford and should have been treated accordingly.

"I also feel concern for businesses which will now lose out over the Christmas period. I have made my views clear to Matt Hancock."

While this doesn't affect those in South Cambs, which remains in Tier 2, MP Anthony Browne also spoke out.

He said: "I know many will be concerned to see our neighbours in Peterborough, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire moving up to Tier 3, and there will be frustration that South Cambridgeshire remains under Tier 2 restrictions. I know how much isolated residents and some businesses, especially pubs, are suffering.

"I am keen for South Cambridgeshire to move into the lowest tier, but we can only do that when infections and hospitalisations are low. But cases in our area have almost doubled since we moved out of the second lockdown and Addenbrooke's is now under severe bed pressures.

"The elderly and medically vulnerable are starting to be vaccinated, but most are not yet protected and so it is too soon to give up on curbing the infection.

"With Christmas just a week away, I want to urge everyone to remain cautious. I will not be spending Christmas with my elderly parents.

"We must all continue to play our part and practice social distancing and follow the guidance - especially if you want to move down a tier. We will be through this very soon - the end is in sight."