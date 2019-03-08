Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cheers! North East Herts MP toasts Royston pub's £220k revamp

PUBLISHED: 17:28 03 July 2019

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald with Green man licencee Andy Murray. Picture: Warren Gunn

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald with Green man licencee Andy Murray. Picture: Warren Gunn

Archant

The MP for North East Herts has visited a newly revamped Royston pub to toast the success of its £220,000 revamp.

The newly revamped Green Man pub in Royston. Picture: Warren GunnThe newly revamped Green Man pub in Royston. Picture: Warren Gunn

Sir Oliver Heald visited The Green Man in Market Hill and met with licensees Andy Murray and Kerry Howells, as well as Matt Cornwell of investing firm Star Pubs & Bars.

The MP said: "Good pubs not only play an important social role but are vital to the success and appeal of the county's town centres.

"It's great to see this scale of investment in a local pub - it takes The Green Man to another level and enhances the whole neighbourhood."

Andy, who grew up in Royston and has run the pub for the last six years, said: "The Green Man is part of Royston's history, we want to preserve it for future generations.

The newly revamped Green Man pub in Royston. Picture: Warren GunnThe newly revamped Green Man pub in Royston. Picture: Warren Gunn

"The revamp has given it a new lease of life and broadened its appeal. We've been overwhelmed by local residents' support and feedback and we're seeing lots of new faces."

Green Man licencee Andy Murray with Star Pubs & Bars area manager Matt Cornwell and North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Warren GunnGreen Man licencee Andy Murray with Star Pubs & Bars area manager Matt Cornwell and North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Warren Gunn

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald with Green man licencee Andy Murray. Picture: Warren GunnNorth East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald with Green man licencee Andy Murray. Picture: Warren Gunn

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ofsted orders action at Royston nursery after parent complaint

Royston Day Nursery in Lumen Road. Picture: Google Street View

Large shed fire spreads to houses in Bassingbourn

Firefighters tackled a large shed fire in Bassingbourn. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service

Collision involving cyclist and car between Royston and Melbourn

A cyclist and a car were involved in a crash on the roundabout linking the A505 to the A10 this morning.

Year 11s from Bassingbourn and Melbourn schools head to proms in style

Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC

I want to make pub a community hub, says Jester’s new landlord

Bas Basra has taken over at The Jester Country Inn and Hotel in Odsey. Picture: Vye Photography

Most Read

Ofsted orders action at Royston nursery after parent complaint

Royston Day Nursery in Lumen Road. Picture: Google Street View

Large shed fire spreads to houses in Bassingbourn

Firefighters tackled a large shed fire in Bassingbourn. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service

Collision involving cyclist and car between Royston and Melbourn

A cyclist and a car were involved in a crash on the roundabout linking the A505 to the A10 this morning.

Year 11s from Bassingbourn and Melbourn schools head to proms in style

Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC

I want to make pub a community hub, says Jester’s new landlord

Bas Basra has taken over at The Jester Country Inn and Hotel in Odsey. Picture: Vye Photography

Latest from the Royston Crow

Cheers! North East Herts MP toasts Royston pub’s £220k revamp

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald with Green man licencee Andy Murray. Picture: Warren Gunn

Richard O’Brien on his Rocky Horror Show - 40 years on - as it comes to Cambridge

Richard O'Brien

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival in the college gardens runs from July 8 to August 24

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival

Hertfordshire pushes ahead with planned cuts to fire crews

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Archant.

Collision involving cyclist and car between Royston and Melbourn

A cyclist and a car were involved in a crash on the roundabout linking the A505 to the A10 this morning.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists