Cheers! North East Herts MP toasts Royston pub's £220k revamp
PUBLISHED: 17:28 03 July 2019
Archant
The MP for North East Herts has visited a newly revamped Royston pub to toast the success of its £220,000 revamp.
Sir Oliver Heald visited The Green Man in Market Hill and met with licensees Andy Murray and Kerry Howells, as well as Matt Cornwell of investing firm Star Pubs & Bars.
The MP said: "Good pubs not only play an important social role but are vital to the success and appeal of the county's town centres.
"It's great to see this scale of investment in a local pub - it takes The Green Man to another level and enhances the whole neighbourhood."
Andy, who grew up in Royston and has run the pub for the last six years, said: "The Green Man is part of Royston's history, we want to preserve it for future generations.
"The revamp has given it a new lease of life and broadened its appeal. We've been overwhelmed by local residents' support and feedback and we're seeing lots of new faces."