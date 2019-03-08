Cheers! North East Herts MP toasts Royston pub's £220k revamp

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald with Green man licencee Andy Murray. Picture: Warren Gunn Archant

The MP for North East Herts has visited a newly revamped Royston pub to toast the success of its £220,000 revamp.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The newly revamped Green Man pub in Royston. Picture: Warren Gunn The newly revamped Green Man pub in Royston. Picture: Warren Gunn

Sir Oliver Heald visited The Green Man in Market Hill and met with licensees Andy Murray and Kerry Howells, as well as Matt Cornwell of investing firm Star Pubs & Bars.

The MP said: "Good pubs not only play an important social role but are vital to the success and appeal of the county's town centres.

"It's great to see this scale of investment in a local pub - it takes The Green Man to another level and enhances the whole neighbourhood."

Andy, who grew up in Royston and has run the pub for the last six years, said: "The Green Man is part of Royston's history, we want to preserve it for future generations.

The newly revamped Green Man pub in Royston. Picture: Warren Gunn The newly revamped Green Man pub in Royston. Picture: Warren Gunn

"The revamp has given it a new lease of life and broadened its appeal. We've been overwhelmed by local residents' support and feedback and we're seeing lots of new faces."

Green Man licencee Andy Murray with Star Pubs & Bars area manager Matt Cornwell and North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Warren Gunn Green Man licencee Andy Murray with Star Pubs & Bars area manager Matt Cornwell and North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Warren Gunn

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald with Green man licencee Andy Murray. Picture: Warren Gunn North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald with Green man licencee Andy Murray. Picture: Warren Gunn

You may also want to watch: