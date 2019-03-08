MP Sir Oliver Heald to meet with council over A505 safety improvements
PUBLISHED: 09:03 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 01 October 2019
North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald is meeting with Herts Highways officials and county councillors on Friday to discuss improvements to the A505 between Royston and Baldock.
Like the Crow, Sir Oliver has been calling on Herts County Council to make improvements to the blighted stretch - which is a 70mph road, is dotted with cut-through junctions and is blighted with crashes and near-misses.
Sir Oliver said: "I am calling for the options for safety works to be made public and for works to take place as soon as possible.
"I am particularly concerned about the Litlington turning, the Odsey turning to Ashwell and Slip End. Hopefully we can see some progress to making the road safer and satisfying the concerns the Crow has outlined."
The county council had conducted a feasibility study, which concluded in March 2018. In August, the authority told the Crow it was looking at short-term improvements and larger scale proposals to make changes to the stretch.