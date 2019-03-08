Advanced search

Updated

MP Sir Oliver Heald to meet with council over A505 safety improvements

PUBLISHED: 09:03 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 01 October 2019

The Crow has been running a campaign to Make the A505 Safer. Picture: Danny Loo

The Crow has been running a campaign to Make the A505 Safer. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald is meeting with Herts Highways officials and county councillors on Friday to discuss improvements to the A505 between Royston and Baldock.

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald.North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald.

Like the Crow, Sir Oliver has been calling on Herts County Council to make improvements to the blighted stretch - which is a 70mph road, is dotted with cut-through junctions and is blighted with crashes and near-misses.

You may also want to watch:

Sir Oliver said: "I am calling for the options for safety works to be made public and for works to take place as soon as possible.

"I am particularly concerned about the Litlington turning, the Odsey turning to Ashwell and Slip End. Hopefully we can see some progress to making the road safer and satisfying the concerns the Crow has outlined."

The county council had conducted a feasibility study, which concluded in March 2018. In August, the authority told the Crow it was looking at short-term improvements and larger scale proposals to make changes to the stretch.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man sentenced after stealing cash from Royston Cave Shop till

David Broad stole cash from a till at The Cave Shop in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Appeal to find driver who assisted vulnerable man near Buntingford

Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who helped a vulnerable man on the A10 near Buntingford

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

New homes in Ashwell given green light despite 250 objections

The proposals by Croudace Homes for land behind Claybush Road in Ashwell has been designed to meet the requirements of the draft policy AS1 in the emerging NHDC Local Plan. Picture: North Herts District Council

‘It’s marvellous on so many levels’ – Villagers react to government plans to reopen Bassingbourn Barracks as a military site from 2019

Bassingbourn Barracks is set to reopen as a military site from 2019.

Most Read

Man sentenced after stealing cash from Royston Cave Shop till

David Broad stole cash from a till at The Cave Shop in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Appeal to find driver who assisted vulnerable man near Buntingford

Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who helped a vulnerable man on the A10 near Buntingford

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

New homes in Ashwell given green light despite 250 objections

The proposals by Croudace Homes for land behind Claybush Road in Ashwell has been designed to meet the requirements of the draft policy AS1 in the emerging NHDC Local Plan. Picture: North Herts District Council

‘It’s marvellous on so many levels’ – Villagers react to government plans to reopen Bassingbourn Barracks as a military site from 2019

Bassingbourn Barracks is set to reopen as a military site from 2019.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston Arts Festival 2019: ‘Our planet’ celebrated by community

Royston Arts Festival - Wild Man of the Woods with Ellen Novak from Kettles Yard. Picture: Karyn Haddon

MP Sir Oliver Heald to meet with council over A505 safety improvements

The Crow has been running a campaign to Make the A505 Safer. Picture: Danny Loo

Man sentenced after stealing cash from Royston Cave Shop till

David Broad stole cash from a till at The Cave Shop in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Appeal to find driver who assisted vulnerable man near Buntingford

Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who helped a vulnerable man on the A10 near Buntingford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists