MP Sir Oliver Heald to meet with council over A505 safety improvements

The Crow has been running a campaign to Make the A505 Safer. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald is meeting with Herts Highways officials and county councillors on Friday to discuss improvements to the A505 between Royston and Baldock.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald.

Like the Crow, Sir Oliver has been calling on Herts County Council to make improvements to the blighted stretch - which is a 70mph road, is dotted with cut-through junctions and is blighted with crashes and near-misses.

You may also want to watch:

Sir Oliver said: "I am calling for the options for safety works to be made public and for works to take place as soon as possible.

"I am particularly concerned about the Litlington turning, the Odsey turning to Ashwell and Slip End. Hopefully we can see some progress to making the road safer and satisfying the concerns the Crow has outlined."

The county council had conducted a feasibility study, which concluded in March 2018. In August, the authority told the Crow it was looking at short-term improvements and larger scale proposals to make changes to the stretch.