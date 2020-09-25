South Cambs MP reaffirms commitment to new children’s hospital in Cambridge

L-R, Dame Mary Archer, co-chair, Cambridge Children’s Hospital, Anthony Browne, MP for South Cambridgeshire, Prof. David Rowditch, head of Cambridge University Department of Paediatrics, Claire Stoneham, director of strategy and major projects Cambridge University Hospitals and Shelly Thake, CEO of Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust. Picture: Office of Anthony Browne MP Archant

The MP for South Cambridgeshire has underlined his support for a Cambridge children’s hospital during a visit to the proposed site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anthony Browne met Dame Mary Archer, co-chairman and long-time campaigner for the hospital, and Mike Moore – Cambridge University Hospitals chairman – on the proposed site at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus. adjacent to Addenbrooke’s and The Rosie hospitals.

Designed to integrate mental health, physical health and channel research, the specialist hospital would bring together Cambridge University Hospitals, the Cambridge & Peterborough Foundation Trust and the University of Cambridge Department of Paediatrics.

Alongside a desire to offer world-class care for children across the East of England, the hospital aims to make an important contribution globally to the development of children’s healthcare, including in the field of genomic medicine.

By bringing together top scientists from around the world, clinicians would be able to explore new ways of diagnosing and treating some of the most challenging diseases of childhood.

You may also want to watch:

Planners are looking to develop construction plans while seeking around £100 million in philanthropic funding to add to the commitment of £100 million of public money announced by Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

The goal is for the new hospital to be built by 2025.

Anthony Browne MP said: “This is a highly important project, not just for the children of South Cambridgeshire but those across the country, and potentially around the globe. It would offer a unique collaboration between researchers and clinicians as well as providing world-class care for generations to come.

“I very much welcome the Government’s continued support and investment, but the challenge now is to find millions of pounds in philanthropic support to make this hospital a reality.

“I want to assure everyone supporting this project that I will do all I can to assist in these efforts, and look forward to seeing the Cambridge Children’s Hospital team bring this project to fruition”

For more information on the new hospital go to www.cambridgechildrens.org.uk.