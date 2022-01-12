MP responds to lockdown drinks party scandal

The MP for South Cambs has reacted to the revelation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a gathering in the garden of 10 Downing Street during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The PM apologised for attending the event, in May 2020, after leaked emails revealed that staff were invited to 'bring their own booze' to the gathering.

Conservative MP Anthony Browne said he was neither aware of nor attended this event, or any others which took place at Downing Street while restrictions prevented the public from mixing in groups.

Mr Browne said: “I understand the significant public concern at these events, which I share.

"I’m glad to see the Prime Minister explain and apologise for events within Number 10, and to take personal responsibility for them. It goes without saying that those who make rules need to abide by them.

“While the Prime Minister’s repeated apologies go some way towards easing my exasperation at these events, which I know is shared by many constituents, we are also in the middle of a formal investigation into a number of events at Number 10.

"It is frustrating, but we must await the outcome of that process. I expect the Prime Minister to show leadership in this matter and to continue to cooperate with all enquires.”