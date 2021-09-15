MP 'delighted' at Barley speed camera action

Published: 6:00 AM September 15, 2021

North East Herts MP Oliver Heald has welcomed the news that Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd has been able to fund a speed camera system for Barley.

The Police and Crime Commissioner announced plans for a camera on Tuesday, which will be installed in the coming months.

Sir Oliver, together with County Councillor Fiona Hill and District Councillor Tony Hunter, have had a number of meetings with the parish Council and PPC Lloyd pressing for an initiative.

Sir Oliver said: ‘The village of Barley has suffered from speeding traffic for some time and I am delighted that the village now has this partnership and that the Road Safety Fund has been able to help. I pay tribute to the Police Commissioner, Barley Parish Council and local councillors in getting this result. I hope this means that villagers will get some well needed rest from the speeders.’"