News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

MP 'delighted' at Barley speed camera action

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 6:00 AM September 15, 2021   
North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald.

MP Sir Oliver Heald - Credit: Archant

North East Herts MP Oliver Heald has welcomed the news that Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd has been able to fund a speed camera system for Barley.

The Police and Crime Commissioner announced plans for a camera on Tuesday, which will be installed in the coming months. 

Sir Oliver, together with County Councillor Fiona Hill and District Councillor Tony Hunter, have had a number of meetings with the parish Council and PPC Lloyd pressing for an initiative.

Sir Oliver said: ‘The village of Barley has suffered from speeding traffic for some time and I am delighted that the village now has this partnership and that the Road Safety Fund has been able to help. I pay tribute to the Police Commissioner, Barley Parish Council and local councillors in getting this result. I hope this means that villagers will get some well needed rest from the speeders.’"

You may also want to watch:

Barley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Herts police are asking for the public's input in setting policing priorities for Royston. Picture:

£50,000 seized in connection with Royston money laundering probe

Bianca Wild

person
Foxton travel hub plans

Travel hub plans mean 'unmanageable traffic and platforms that can't...

Bianca Wild

person
Ian and Jenni Rodd are taking on a cycle challenge for Kidney Research UK to mark a year since Ian gave Jenni a kidney

Siblings take on charity ride to mark kidney transplant anniversary

Bianca Wild

person
Therfield three homes

Planning

Decision looms for new homes off Therfield Road

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon