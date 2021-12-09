The MP for South Cambridgeshire has expressed his frustration at the footage which showed the Prime Minister's former press secretary laughing and joking about an alleged illegal Downing Street Christmas party.

The video was leaked to ITV News earlier this week - it featured Allegra Stratton laughing about a party where 'cheese and wine' were served and social distancing wasn't observed.

Ms Stratton has since apologised and resigned from her role serving the government - and was praised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at yesterday's Downing Street briefing, with the PM saying “I’m very very sorry to lose her".

Earlier this week, Anthony Browne confirmed he wasn't at the 'party' on December 18, 2020 - while London was in tier 3 restrictions, making parties illegal.

The Conservative MP has now released a statement on the matter.

He said: “I was deeply frustrated by the video that emerged yesterday. People in Government must obey the law and show leadership, and I’m glad to hear an investigation has been ordered to establish the facts in this matter.

“The truth is that we do not know enough about what happened yet. I have no personal knowledge of any such parties, and on the night in question was engaged in a constituency meeting held online with local parish councils.

“I will await the results of any investigations and expect the Prime Minister to co-operate fully with all inquiries into the conduct of Number 10 staff. My focus continues to be on working for the residents of South Cambridgeshire, ensuring better public transport, sustainable growth and improving their quality of life.”

The December 18 party, and others, are being investigated by the Cabinet Secretary - there are reports of as many as seven parties hosted by government staff in November and December last year.

Public outrage has been expressed - with many readers getting in touch about sacrifices they made and losses they suffered around the time the December 18 party allegedly went ahead.

