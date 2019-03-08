Advanced search

Motorbike rider dies after A505 crash near Fowlmere

PUBLISHED: 14:02 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 24 May 2019

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a motorbike near Fowlmere. Picture: Archant

Archant

A motorbike rider has died after a crash involving a car on the A505 near Fowlmere this morning.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a green Land Rover and a Kawasaki motorbike near Newmarket Road, east of Flint Cross.

Officers attented the scene along with the air ambulance, but the rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene by medical staff.

The driver of the Land Rover left the scene on foot, with police now trying to trace him.

The road remains closed to allow officers to investigate.

If you have any information about the fatal crash or know where the driver of the car might be, call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 64 of May 24.

