Plans to close Royston’s Morrisons supermarket

There are plans to close Royston’s Morrisons store, as the lease has come to an end and “no viable options” have been decided upon.

The store in Baldock Street is the town centre’s only supermarket, with regular bus services and parking facilities nearby.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “We are proposing to close our Royston store as the lease has come to an end. We have reviewed our options but we don’t believe any are viable.

“This difficult decision is in no way a reflection of the efforts of our hardworking colleagues.

“We will now begin a consultation process at the store and will be discussing how to reduce redundancies and, where possible, redeploy our highly valued colleagues within the business.”

Morrisons has not disclosed a time frame for the consultation process or a proposed closure date.

If it does close, the nearest Morrisons would be 10 miles away at Letchworth’s Broadway or at Cambourne’s Broad Street, 12 miles away.