Advanced search

Plans to close Royston’s Morrisons supermarket

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 04 August 2020

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Danny Loo Photography 2016

There are plans to close Royston’s Morrisons store, as the lease has come to an end and “no viable options” have been decided upon.

The store in Baldock Street is the town centre’s only supermarket, with regular bus services and parking facilities nearby.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “We are proposing to close our Royston store as the lease has come to an end. We have reviewed our options but we don’t believe any are viable.

You may also want to watch:

“This difficult decision is in no way a reflection of the efforts of our hardworking colleagues.

“We will now begin a consultation process at the store and will be discussing how to reduce redundancies and, where possible, redeploy our highly valued colleagues within the business.”

Morrisons has not disclosed a time frame for the consultation process or a proposed closure date.

If it does close, the nearest Morrisons would be 10 miles away at Letchworth’s Broadway or at Cambourne’s Broad Street, 12 miles away.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Museum curator’s employment is a private matter, says Royston Town Council

Royston museum curator Madeline Odent. Picture: DANNY LOO

Plans to close Royston’s Morrisons supermarket

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Drive-in cinema coming to IWM Duxford

Drive-in cinema is coming to IWM Duxford in partnership with Star & Mouse Picture Show. Picture: Gareth Nunns

Investigation launched after ‘devastating’ fire at Duxford school

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at Duxford Community Primary School. Picture: HFRS

Royston Town suffer unlucky draw as FA Cup details revealed

Royston Town will start this year's FA Cup in the preliminary round. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Most Read

Museum curator’s employment is a private matter, says Royston Town Council

Royston museum curator Madeline Odent. Picture: DANNY LOO

Plans to close Royston’s Morrisons supermarket

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Drive-in cinema coming to IWM Duxford

Drive-in cinema is coming to IWM Duxford in partnership with Star & Mouse Picture Show. Picture: Gareth Nunns

Investigation launched after ‘devastating’ fire at Duxford school

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at Duxford Community Primary School. Picture: HFRS

Royston Town suffer unlucky draw as FA Cup details revealed

Royston Town will start this year's FA Cup in the preliminary round. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Latest from the Royston Crow

Plans to close Royston’s Morrisons supermarket

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Royston Town suffer unlucky draw as FA Cup details revealed

Royston Town will start this year's FA Cup in the preliminary round. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Museum curator’s employment is a private matter, says Royston Town Council

Royston museum curator Madeline Odent. Picture: DANNY LOO

Watch Virtual Cambridge Rock Festival 2020 again

Fans at the Cambridge Rock Festival. Picture: supplied by CRF.

Investigation launched after ‘devastating’ fire at Duxford school

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at Duxford Community Primary School. Picture: HFRS