Police concerned for welfare of missing Royston woman

Bianca Wild

Published: 9:56 AM December 18, 2021
Missing Sarah from Royston

Sarah is missing from Royston - have you seen her? - Credit: Herts police

A woman has gone missing from Royston - and police are appealing for the public's help in finding her. 

Sarah - no surname given by police - was last seen at around 1am this morning - Saturday, December 18.

The 53-year-old is described as being around 4ft 9ins tall and of slim  build, with light brown greying hair. She is wearing black leggings and a black, white and red patterned jumper.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Sarah’s welfare.

If you have seen her since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 110 of 18/12.

If you believe you are with Sarah now or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.


