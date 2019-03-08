Advanced search

Missing Kneesworth hospital patient Peter Atkins 'could still be in area'

PUBLISHED: 17:11 05 August 2019

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

More details have been released about the route missing psychiatric patient Peter Atkins took after leaving Kneesworth House Hospital four days ago on authorised leave, with police stating they believe he is still in the area.

Peter was reported missing by staff at the hospital in Kneesworth's Old North Road at about 4.15pm on Thursday after he failed to return from Tesco that afternoon. A public appeal to locate him was launched by police on Friday.

The 66-year-old - who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia - was convicted of manslaughter after stabbing son-in-law Stephen Provoost more than 20 times in 2001, and detained under the Mental Health Act.

A statement released on Herts police's Online Watch Link service said: "Mr Atkins left the hospital unaccompanied to visit Tesco, and while there he bought a black T-shirt and some tobacco.

"From here, Mr Atkins has got on a bus near Roysia Middle School at 3.37pm and got off the bus outside Morrisons at 3.45pm.

"It is thought Mr Atkins asked for directions to the train station, this is the last confirmed sighting of him.

"It is believed that Mr Atkins is still in the area and any information is greatly appreciated.

"if you do see Mr Atkins, please do not approach and call 999."

Mr Atkins is described as a white man of a stocky build, with short grey hair and was last seen wearing black trainers, dark blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Police have previously said "he may have used the rail network to travel from Royston. He could be anywhere in the country but does have links to South Wales."

Anyone with information about him should call 101 and quote reference HC-02082019-0565.

