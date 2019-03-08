Advanced search

Kneesworth hospital: Reappeal to find missing Peter Atkins

PUBLISHED: 17:51 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 04 August 2019

Peter Atkins is missing from Kneesworth House Hospital. Picture: Cambs police

Cambridgeshire police are reappealing for help to find missing 66-year-old Peter Atkins, who failed to return to Kneesworth House Hospital after authorised free time.

Peter was reported missing by staff at the hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday after he failed to return from Tesco that afternoon.

A public appeal was issued on Friday afternoon, however officers are no closer to locating him.

DI Dave Savill said: "For Peter to not return from free time is out of character. We know he was seen withdrawing cash at Royston Tesco at 2.10pm and then travelled to Royston town centre by bus, getting off outside Morrisons supermarket in Baldock Street.

"Peter is on twice-daily medication for paranoid schizophrenia and may become aggressive or irritable without his treatment.

"It is very important for anyone who believes they may have seen Peter to contact us as a matter of urgency."

He is described as a white man of a stocky build, with short grey hair and was last seen wearing black trainers, dark blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

It is believed he may have used the rail network to travel from Royston. He could be anywhere in the country but does have links to South Wales.

Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 but not approach him due to his unpredictable nature.

