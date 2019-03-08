Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Missing Therfield puppy found in Bedfordshire raid

PUBLISHED: 14:18 14 June 2019

Missing puppy Clodagh was found by police in Bedfordshire. Picture: Rebecca Goodwin

Missing puppy Clodagh was found by police in Bedfordshire. Picture: Rebecca Goodwin

Archant

A puppy who had been missing from her home near Therfield for almost three weeks has been found by police who raided a Bedfordshire property earlier today.

Missing puppy Clodagh was found by police in Bedfordshire. Picture: Rebecca Goodwin Missing puppy Clodagh was found by police in Bedfordshire. Picture: Rebecca Goodwin

English springer spaniel Clodagh, who is eight months old, was last seen at the Tyrrell family home - between Therfield village and the A505 - on Sunday, May 26.

Soon after, the family, including dad Jason - who is Clodagh's owner and an equine vet - and son Patrick, 18, began a social media campaign in a bid to find their much-loved dog.

Many people got in touch with possible sightings in the East Herts area, but none proved to be Clodagh - and the Tyrrells came to believe she had be stolen.

You may also want to watch:

Patrick told the Crow: "The social media campaign was getting bigger and bigger, we hoped something would come of it and we are over the moon that it has, it's quite unbelievable."

Bedfordshire Police carried out a raid on an unrelated matter at a home in the county this morning, and Patrick said an officer recognised Clodagh from their Facebook posts.

He said: "We're over the moon, dad is so happy - she's gone back to going out on calls with dad straight away, but on a lead this time.

"I was delighted when I was told the news, it really is beyond belief.

"We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who shared posts and got the message out there about Clodagh. At the end of the day, it is because of the sharing that we got Clodagh back."

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston mum: I’m lucky to be alive after A505 crash

The Crow has been running a campaign to Make The A505 Safer. Picture: Danny Loo

Attempted robbery in Royston alleyway sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Royston on Saturday.

Royston self-proclaimed gangster jailed for armed Meldreth Post Office robberies

Troy Aldous has been jailed for six years and nine months after pleading guilty to two robberies and three firearms offences in Meldreth. Picture: Herts police

Pop star Sam Smith reopens Great Chishill Windmill

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

Royston mum celebrates daughter’s first birthday after air ambulance saved their lives

Royston's Emma Howard with daughters Rubie and Willow, whose first birthday raised more than £500 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance - the charity which saved her life. Picture: Courtesy of Emma Howard

Most Read

Royston mum: I’m lucky to be alive after A505 crash

The Crow has been running a campaign to Make The A505 Safer. Picture: Danny Loo

Attempted robbery in Royston alleyway sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Royston on Saturday.

Royston self-proclaimed gangster jailed for armed Meldreth Post Office robberies

Troy Aldous has been jailed for six years and nine months after pleading guilty to two robberies and three firearms offences in Meldreth. Picture: Herts police

Pop star Sam Smith reopens Great Chishill Windmill

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

Royston mum celebrates daughter’s first birthday after air ambulance saved their lives

Royston's Emma Howard with daughters Rubie and Willow, whose first birthday raised more than £500 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance - the charity which saved her life. Picture: Courtesy of Emma Howard

Latest from the Royston Crow

New drinking fountains installed across North Herts

North Herts Councillors at the Avenue Park drinking fountain in Baldock. Picture: NHDC

Missing Therfield puppy found in Bedfordshire raid

Missing puppy Clodagh was found by police in Bedfordshire. Picture: Rebecca Goodwin

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust in bottom 10 for cancer wait times

East and North Herts NHS Trust treated 69.2 per cent of cancer patients within 62 days. Picture: Pixabay.

Thousands of North Herts pensioner households to lose entitlement to free TV licences

Thousands of North Herts pensioners are set to lose the free TV Licence following an announcement from the BBC. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Herts historian reflects on D-Day voyage after HMS St Albans leads Royal Navy salute

HMS St Albans led the ship Boudicca from Portsmouth to Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Ministry of Defence
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists