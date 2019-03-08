Missing Therfield puppy found in Bedfordshire raid

Missing puppy Clodagh was found by police in Bedfordshire. Picture: Rebecca Goodwin Archant

A puppy who had been missing from her home near Therfield for almost three weeks has been found by police who raided a Bedfordshire property earlier today.

English springer spaniel Clodagh, who is eight months old, was last seen at the Tyrrell family home - between Therfield village and the A505 - on Sunday, May 26.

Soon after, the family, including dad Jason - who is Clodagh's owner and an equine vet - and son Patrick, 18, began a social media campaign in a bid to find their much-loved dog.

Many people got in touch with possible sightings in the East Herts area, but none proved to be Clodagh - and the Tyrrells came to believe she had be stolen.

Patrick told the Crow: "The social media campaign was getting bigger and bigger, we hoped something would come of it and we are over the moon that it has, it's quite unbelievable."

Bedfordshire Police carried out a raid on an unrelated matter at a home in the county this morning, and Patrick said an officer recognised Clodagh from their Facebook posts.

He said: "We're over the moon, dad is so happy - she's gone back to going out on calls with dad straight away, but on a lead this time.

"I was delighted when I was told the news, it really is beyond belief.

"We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who shared posts and got the message out there about Clodagh. At the end of the day, it is because of the sharing that we got Clodagh back."