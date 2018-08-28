Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Here’s a glimpse of what travelling to and around Cambridge might look like in the future - and it could be sooner than you might think

PUBLISHED: 10:38 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:38 13 December 2018

A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP

A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP

Archant

An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway tracks has been unveiled in a glimpse into the future of transport in Cambridge.

Comment
A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP

The Greater Cambridge Partnership’s annual conference was shown how plans to improve public transport in and around Cambridge to decongest the roads and ensure sustainable future growth and success will look.

A video outlining how new transport schemes could look was unveiled to the conference, which was attended by James Palmer, mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Dame Kate Barker, who chairs the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Independent Economic Commission, and other key figures from the region.

Attendees got to see how an underground metro system, with city-centre underground stations, would by-pass Cambridge’s busy streets, allowing easy access to the city. It also showed how autonomous shuttles will run on existing stretches of the busway, like that in Trumpington, to take people from areas of high employment like the biomedical campus into the city and to the central station.

The presentation also showed how the busway could be converted into a metro in the future, allowing the vehicles which will run inside city centre tunnels to continue outside Cambridge, linking it with nearby towns and villages.

A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP

Mr Palmer has already set out his ambition for the metro to run as far afield as Haverhill, Mildenhall, Huntingdon, and Cambourne.

As well as this, the conference saw how cycle infrastructure will be improved. This, along with the metro and autonomous shuttles, is intended to get more cars off the roads, helping improve air quality.

Cllr Lewis Herbert, leader of Cambridge City Council and chairman of the GCP board said: “The conference shows we understand the challenge, have a vision for what we can do and that we are now delivering real improvements, as well as responding to the needs of our communities and businesses.

“That is why we outlined, alongside Mayor Palmer, our shared vision for a world class public transport system to help people get in and around the city to accelerate the delivery of 33,500 new homes and 44,000 new jobs in Greater Cambridge.”

A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP

The GCP and the combined authority have already run into controversy with the metro project, with many raising questions over how it is to be funded and where the proposed routes are to go.

Last week, at the GCP’s board meeting, there were angry scenes as campaigners expressed their concerns over a route linking Cambridge and Cambourne.

There are fears, particularly among villagers in Coton, that the potential route would damage the environment while not saving a lot of time, but costing a lot of money.

Speaking at the conference, Mr Palmer said the combined authority is expecting to make an announcement about how the metro is to be funded in March next year.

A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIPA glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP

A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP

A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Royston Crow visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Royston Crow staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Royston Crow account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Video Here’s a glimpse of what travelling to and around Cambridge might look like in the future - and it could be sooner than you might think

10:38 Josh Thomas
A glimpse of what Cambridge travel might look like in coming years. An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP

An underground station in the market square, self-driving buses, futuristic bike stores, and metros running on former busway tracks has been unveiled in a glimpse into the future of transport in Cambridge.

Police use new powers to seize untaxed vehicles across Herts, Beds and Cambs

Yesterday, 12:39 Nina Morgan
Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit now have powers to seize vehicles that have been untaxed for longer than six weeks. This Ford Fiesta was stopped on the M25 between Junctions 19 and 20 on December 10. The tax had run out in July 2018. The vehicle was seized and the driver reported to the DVLA. Picture: Herts Police

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit (BCH RPU) now have the power to seize vehicles that have been untaxed for longer than eight weeks.

Police show off tally of hare coursing offences brought to book since start of the 2018/19 ‘season’ with numbers of arrests and cars seized

Yesterday, 12:17 John Elworthy
Police in the Fens say they failed four times to stop and sseize this vehicle they suspected of being involved in hare coursing. They caught it at the fifth attempt. The chart shows their own tally of hare coursing stats. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Police in the Fens released a tally of hare coursing and related offences from the past two months that include four arrests and 17 vehicles seized.

Updated New locations announced for Royston church services after fire

Yesterday, 08:53 Bianca Wild
Emergency services on the scene at Royston St John the Baptist Church, Melbourn Street after a fire inside. Picture: DANNY LOO

New locations for services and Christmas-themed activities have been announced for Royston’s parish church after the devastating fire at the weekend.

Most read stories

Updated Second witness appeal after devastating Royston church fire

Emergency services on the scene at Royston St John the Baptist Church, Melbourn Street after a fire inside. Picture: DANNY LOO
Royston

Royston vicar thanks community in wake of devastating church blaze

Emergency services on the scene at Royston St John the Baptist Church, Melbourn Street after a fire inside. Picture: DANNY LOO
Herts police

Updated Police appeal for witnesses following Royston church fire

Police are appealing for witnesses to the blaze at St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Gemma Rose
Royston

Updated Royston church fire treated as arson

A fire has broken out at the St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Emma Jones

Breaking News Firefighters tackle huge Royston church fire

A fire has broken out at the St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Emma Jones
Royston
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Royston Crow e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Royston Crow weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide