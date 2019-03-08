Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Royston A-level results: Final cohort of Meridian students celebrate on results day

PUBLISHED: 12:24 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 15 August 2019

Meridian School A-level results: Archie Fletcher, Carra Bignell, Lewis Ricketts and Alex Thomson. Picture: Zoe Andrews

Meridian School A-level results: Archie Fletcher, Carra Bignell, Lewis Ricketts and Alex Thomson. Picture: Zoe Andrews

Archant

Meridian School's final cohort of sixth form students received their A-level and CTEC results today - and there was plenty for the Royston pupils to celebrate.

Meridian School A-level results: Alice Williams achieved four B grades and is off to Lancaster University to study English literature. Picture: Zoe AndrewsMeridian School A-level results: Alice Williams achieved four B grades and is off to Lancaster University to study English literature. Picture: Zoe Andrews

Alice Williams achieved four B grades at A-level in art and design, drama, English literature and French and is off to Lancaster University to study English literature.

Meridian School A-level results: Jack Reeder achieved three Bs and is starting a law apprenticeship. Picture: Zoe AndrewsMeridian School A-level results: Jack Reeder achieved three Bs and is starting a law apprenticeship. Picture: Zoe Andrews

Jack Reeder achieved three Bs in economics, English literature and psychology and will be starting a law apprenticeship in the autumn term.

Meridian School A-level results: Jazmin Racher achieved a triple merit in the CTEC sport triple, with Lauren Winfield getting a merit and two passes. Picture: Zoe AndrewsMeridian School A-level results: Jazmin Racher achieved a triple merit in the CTEC sport triple, with Lauren Winfield getting a merit and two passes. Picture: Zoe Andrews

Jazmin Racher achieved a triple merit in the CTEC sport triple, with Lauren Winfield getting a merit and two passes.

Meridian School A-level results: Abby Martin is off to the University of Nottingham after gaining BBC grades at A-level. Picture: Zoe AndrewsMeridian School A-level results: Abby Martin is off to the University of Nottingham after gaining BBC grades at A-level. Picture: Zoe Andrews

You may also want to watch:

Abby Martin is off to the University of Nottingham after gaining three A-levels with a B in art and design, a B in media and a C in maths.

Meridian School A-level results: Ellis Hughes is off to Royal Holloway University to study physics. Picture: Zoe AndrewsMeridian School A-level results: Ellis Hughes is off to Royal Holloway University to study physics. Picture: Zoe Andrews

Lydia Coxall will be studying media at Leicester's De Montford University after gaining a C in media A-level and a double pass in Business CTEC.

Ellis Hughes is off to Royal Holloway University to study physics after achieving four A-levels in biology, chemistry, maths and further maths.

Archie Fletcher is off to the University of Derby to study performance analysis in sport, Carra Bignell is doing an apprenticeship, Lewis Ricketts is taking an animal management course at Shuttleworth College and Alex Thomson is going to be working for a drama company.

Gordon Farquhar - who took over as headteacher of Royston's three RSAT schools last September and will head up the new King James Academy next term, said: "It's wonderful to see so many of our students achieve what they need in order to start an apprenticeship, go to university, join a college or begin their course of employment.

"We wish all of our students the very best for the future."

Most Read

Abington Pigotts equestrian star, 15, dies in horse riding accident

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

Royston church pews to be removed after court decision

A fire tore through Royston's St John the Baptist Church in Melbourn Street in December last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

YO! Sushi posts recruitment ad for Royston outlet

YO! Sushi have posted a recruitment ad looking for staff in Royston. Picture: Paul Green

Two injured in Royston coach crash

Police were called to the scene of a coach crash in Icknield Walk today. Picture: Archant

Mother of Iona Sclater warns against fake online crowdfunding efforts

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

Most Read

Abington Pigotts equestrian star, 15, dies in horse riding accident

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

Royston church pews to be removed after court decision

A fire tore through Royston's St John the Baptist Church in Melbourn Street in December last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

YO! Sushi posts recruitment ad for Royston outlet

YO! Sushi have posted a recruitment ad looking for staff in Royston. Picture: Paul Green

Two injured in Royston coach crash

Police were called to the scene of a coach crash in Icknield Walk today. Picture: Archant

Mother of Iona Sclater warns against fake online crowdfunding efforts

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston A-level results: Final cohort of Meridian students celebrate on results day

Meridian School A-level results: Archie Fletcher, Carra Bignell, Lewis Ricketts and Alex Thomson. Picture: Zoe Andrews

Jail for man ‘obsessed’ with South Cambs MP Heidi Allen

Independent South Cambs MP Heidi Allen. Picture: Office of Heidi Allen

‘Short-term improvement measures’ to reinforce A505 is one-way being looked at, say county council

The Crow has been called for change as part of its Make the A505 Safer campaign. Picture: Danny Loo

REVIEW: Hobbs & Shaw is an exhilarating action-filled spin off from the Fast & Furious franchise

Mods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech for the premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Two injured in Royston coach crash

Police were called to the scene of a coach crash in Icknield Walk today. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists