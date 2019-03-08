Gallery

Royston A-level results: Final cohort of Meridian students celebrate on results day

Meridian School A-level results: Archie Fletcher, Carra Bignell, Lewis Ricketts and Alex Thomson. Picture: Zoe Andrews Archant

Meridian School's final cohort of sixth form students received their A-level and CTEC results today - and there was plenty for the Royston pupils to celebrate.

Meridian School A-level results: Alice Williams achieved four B grades and is off to Lancaster University to study English literature. Picture: Zoe Andrews Meridian School A-level results: Alice Williams achieved four B grades and is off to Lancaster University to study English literature. Picture: Zoe Andrews

Alice Williams achieved four B grades at A-level in art and design, drama, English literature and French and is off to Lancaster University to study English literature.

Meridian School A-level results: Jack Reeder achieved three Bs and is starting a law apprenticeship. Picture: Zoe Andrews Meridian School A-level results: Jack Reeder achieved three Bs and is starting a law apprenticeship. Picture: Zoe Andrews

Jack Reeder achieved three Bs in economics, English literature and psychology and will be starting a law apprenticeship in the autumn term.

Meridian School A-level results: Jazmin Racher achieved a triple merit in the CTEC sport triple, with Lauren Winfield getting a merit and two passes. Picture: Zoe Andrews Meridian School A-level results: Jazmin Racher achieved a triple merit in the CTEC sport triple, with Lauren Winfield getting a merit and two passes. Picture: Zoe Andrews

Jazmin Racher achieved a triple merit in the CTEC sport triple, with Lauren Winfield getting a merit and two passes.

Meridian School A-level results: Abby Martin is off to the University of Nottingham after gaining BBC grades at A-level. Picture: Zoe Andrews Meridian School A-level results: Abby Martin is off to the University of Nottingham after gaining BBC grades at A-level. Picture: Zoe Andrews

Abby Martin is off to the University of Nottingham after gaining three A-levels with a B in art and design, a B in media and a C in maths.

Meridian School A-level results: Ellis Hughes is off to Royal Holloway University to study physics. Picture: Zoe Andrews Meridian School A-level results: Ellis Hughes is off to Royal Holloway University to study physics. Picture: Zoe Andrews

Lydia Coxall will be studying media at Leicester's De Montford University after gaining a C in media A-level and a double pass in Business CTEC.

Ellis Hughes is off to Royal Holloway University to study physics after achieving four A-levels in biology, chemistry, maths and further maths.

Archie Fletcher is off to the University of Derby to study performance analysis in sport, Carra Bignell is doing an apprenticeship, Lewis Ricketts is taking an animal management course at Shuttleworth College and Alex Thomson is going to be working for a drama company.

Gordon Farquhar - who took over as headteacher of Royston's three RSAT schools last September and will head up the new King James Academy next term, said: "It's wonderful to see so many of our students achieve what they need in order to start an apprenticeship, go to university, join a college or begin their course of employment.

"We wish all of our students the very best for the future."