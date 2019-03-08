Do you know what mental health support is on offer at Melbourn Community Hub?

Speakers and organisers from the mental health support information event in Melbourn. Picture: Melbourn Community Hub Archant

Melbourn Community Hub hosted a mental health information evening on Wednesday last week to raise awareness of the free community support available.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hannah Turner, on behalf of CPSL Mind, spoke about their wellbeing drop-in service at the hub that is run in association with Cambridgeshire County Council.

This means anyone can call to arrange an appointment on 01223 311320. She also spoke about contacting mental health crisis support via the NHS number 111, option 2.

Hannah said: “Our message is that support is there if you need it, you don’t have to struggle alone.”

The event also heard from representatives of North Herts & District Citizens Advice who talked about solving practical issues, and from Alliance school counselling, who outlined support provided in village schools.

Melbourn Hub ran this event as part of its ‘Mindful March’, which has also included a new Dementia Friends group – contact Jean Seers at the hub for more information.