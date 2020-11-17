Two arrested as stolen goods investigation launched in Meldreth

There has been a large police presence in Meldreth today – relating to an investigation into stolen goods.

Cambs police have confirmed to the Crow that two men have been arrested, but no further details about the pair have been disclosed at this stage.

As many as 20 police cars were spotted at the Showman’s site off Kneesworth Road this morning.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries in Meldreth relating to stolen goods and other items. Two men have been arrested and remain in custody at this time.”