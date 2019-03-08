Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Meldreth schoolchildren become rail safety ambassadors

PUBLISHED: 12:01 16 March 2019

Children visited Foxton signal box to learn about rail safety. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Children visited Foxton signal box to learn about rail safety. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Archant

Six schoolchildren took a trip to the Foxton signal box and level crossing for a rail safety lesson last week.

The children – who are junior travel ambassadors for the Meldreth Primary School – travelled with teachers and Sarah Grove of the Meldreth, Shepreth & Foxton Community Rail Partnership.

Under supervision, the children were allowed to operate the barriers for the passing trains. Inside the signal box, the crossing operator showed the visitors how the barriers are operated at both Foxton and, using CCTV, Shepreth.

Teacher Andrew Jones said: “The visit to Foxton level crossing offered a unique and fantastic leadership and learning opportunity for our junior travel ambassadors to extend their work on local transport safety issues into a whole new arena.

“They learned an enormous amount of important safety lessons about rail safety – which is tremendously important to us in Meldreth, where the railway line runs directly behind the school and can be easily accessed by anyone.”

Most Read

Royston man given suspended sentence for racial harassment

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: Harry Hubbard.

Jail for Hatfield gardener who attacked Royston woman while on crack cocaine

Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Royston teen to throw concert for Addenbrooke’s Hospital life-savers

Eden Alarcon on the right, with younger brother Zephir, older sister Dove, and older brother Zen, who inspired her fundraising concert in Bassingbourn. Picture: Nick Kirk

How did our MPs vote in PM’s Brexit deal?

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald backed Theresa Mays deal, while South Cambs MP Heidi Allen  who has quit the Conservatives to join the Independent Group  voted against. Pictures: Courtesy of the offices of Sir Oliver Heald & Heidi Allen

Royston county councillor slams proposed A505 changes as ‘not good enough’

Councillor Steve Jarvis says proposed changes  which at this stage he says only include the Litlington turning  are not good enough. Picture: Danny Loo