Generations of youngsters have learned to swim at Meldreth Primary School's pool - but the future of this cherished community amenity is under threat.

First installed in 1965, there is still strong demand for the open-air pool - which is funded entirely by charitable donations raised by the school's Parent Teacher Association. School staff are trained to teach swimming and have annual first aid training.

Volunteers led a previous fundraising campaign - that involved craft fairs and a sky dive - to refurbish the pool back in 2014.

It reopened with a party and since then it has continued to be well-used in the community - but it's now in need of replacing.

The PTA has worked hard and found a second-hand pool to take its place, but they need to raise cash to have it installed.

The Save our School Pool campaign hopes to raise a total of £20,000 and the community have been getting active to drum up cash.

During the winter lockdown, pupils, staff, parents and grandparents took up walking, cycling, bouncing and dancing to help get to 2,021 Active Hours as a school community and raise funds for the project. There are prizes for the most Active Hours by a class, child and adult.

The PTA group is also planning more events to add coins to the coffers, including a sponsored Zumbathon.

Meldreth Primary School’s PTA said: "We know times are difficult for many people and we welcome any support people can give. If you’d like to make a donation, please visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/savemeldrethschoolpool"

"Funds raised will help ensure future generations of children benefit from this unique and wonderful learning resource. Thank you!"

For updates on the progress of the campaign, you can follow Meldreth Primary School PTA by searching MeldrethPTA on Facebook.

The group is also asking those who remember the joy of swimming with your friends in the school pool in times gone by to get in touch.

They would love to hear your stories as a show of support for the pool. You can share them by commenting on the crowdfunding page or on a post on the Facebook page.