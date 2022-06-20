Thousands of bikes on show at charity motorcycle display

Royston Motorcycle Club held a display of over 1,000 bikes in Meldreth - Credit: Clive Porter

More than 2,000 people attended the 37th Meldreth Motorcycle Charity Display to view the bikes and enjoy the lively atmosphere.

The event was organised by the Royston and District Motorcycle Club and held on Wednesday, June 15 at the Eternit Sports and Social Centre.

David Ward won the best bike award for his 1952 Harley Vincent Black Shadow - Credit: David Ward

Vehicles ranged from scooters and quads to powerful racing bikes, with over 1,000 entries on display from all over the country.

Buses, provided by local family firm Myalls, connected the venue to the park and ride at Whaddon, and there were ample food vendors and children's activities.

Bike racing personality Steve Parrish attended and signed copies of his autobiography - Credit: Clive Porter

Local bike racing personality Steve Parrish attended and signed copies of his autobiography 'Parrish News', as well as judging the various categories of bikes.

David Ward won the best bike award for his 1952 Harley Vincent Black Shadow.

Alan Gamble from Royston Motorycle Club - Credit: Clive Porter

All proceeds from the event will go to the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service and SERV Blood Runners.

Children took part in a junior event at the motorcycle club display - Credit: Clive Porter

Crowds gathered in Meldreth for the Royston Motorcycle Club display - Credit: Clive Porter

Steve Parrish signed copies of his autobiography at the motorcycle display - Credit: Clive Porter



