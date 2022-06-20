News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Thousands of bikes on show at charity motorcycle display

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM June 20, 2022
Updated: 2:38 PM June 20, 2022
Royston Motorcycle Club held a display of over 1,000 bikes in Meldreth

Royston Motorcycle Club held a display of over 1,000 bikes in Meldreth - Credit: Clive Porter

More than 2,000 people attended the 37th Meldreth Motorcycle Charity Display to view the bikes and enjoy the lively atmosphere.

The event was organised by the Royston and District Motorcycle Club and held on Wednesday, June 15 at the Eternit Sports and Social Centre.

David Ward won the best bike award for his 1952 Harley Vincent Black Shadow

David Ward won the best bike award for his 1952 Harley Vincent Black Shadow - Credit: David Ward

Vehicles ranged from scooters and quads to powerful racing bikes, with over 1,000 entries on display from all over the country.

Buses, provided by local family firm Myalls, connected the venue to the park and ride at Whaddon, and there were ample food vendors and children's activities.

Bike racing personality Steve Parrish attended and signed copies of his autobiography

Bike racing personality Steve Parrish attended and signed copies of his autobiography - Credit: Clive Porter

Local bike racing personality Steve Parrish attended and signed copies of his autobiography 'Parrish News', as well as judging the various categories of bikes.

David Ward won the best bike award for his 1952 Harley Vincent Black Shadow.

Alan Gamble from Royston Motorycle Club

Alan Gamble from Royston Motorycle Club - Credit: Clive Porter

All proceeds from the event will go to the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service and SERV Blood Runners.

Children took part in a junior event at the motorcycle club display

Children took part in a junior event at the motorcycle club display - Credit: Clive Porter

Crowds gathered in Meldreth for the Royston Motorcycle Club display

Crowds gathered in Meldreth for the Royston Motorcycle Club display - Credit: Clive Porter

Steve Parrish signed copies of his autobiography at the motorcycle display

Steve Parrish signed copies of his autobiography at the motorcycle display - Credit: Clive Porter


Meldreth News

Don't Miss

A market was held in Royston to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Royston celebrates Platinum Jubilee and crowns competition winner

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Kool As The Gang performing at Royston Soul Club's summer ball

Royston Soul Club's summer ball returns after two years

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Police in Hertfordshire said ATM users should phone the police on 101 if their card is "swallowed" following a spate of fraud

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Herts ATM users should 'phone 101' if cards are swallowed amid fraud spate

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
This property on School Lane, Bushey, was Zoopla's most viewed in Hertfordshire during May.

Revealed: Zoopla's 10 most viewed homes in Hertfordshire

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon