Easter Market raises funds for village magazine

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:22 PM April 4, 2022
Sarah Westbrook was one of the stallholders selling scented candles at Meldreth Easter Market

Sarah Westbrook was one of the stallholders selling scented candles at Meldreth Easter Market - Credit: Lesley Farbridge

An Easter Market was held in Meldreth Village Hall on Sunday to raise money for the village magazine.

The Meldreth Matters magazine is produced by a team of volunteers and delivered to homes and businesses free of charge. To remain autonomous it relies solely on income from advertising, which has dropped considerably in the last two years.

At the market there were a wide variety of stalls selling mostly hand-crafted pieces, included scented candles, jewellery, vintage items, cards and plants. 

Members of the Meldreth Matters team were there to answer questions, receive comments and chat to villagers.

Volunteers from local charity Home-Start provided drinks and refreshments throughout the day from the village hall's newly installed kitchen, while Meldreth Primary School PTA organised Easter crafts to keep children occupied.

A Christmas market is due to be held at the same venue on November 27.

Meldreth News

