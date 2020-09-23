Meldreth Friends come together to continue village support

Meldreth Coronavirus Community Support have continued their input in the village since lockdown restrictions were eased, forming the ‘Meldreth Friends’ initiative.

The group wants to find as many ways as possible of supporting those who are isolated or might be finding it hard to get out – and to keep new friendships going.

Meldreth Coronavirus Community Support chair Susan van de Ven told the Crow: “With the prospect of winter days and continuing restrictions and uncertainty ahead, we’re looking at all the ways of creating new opportunities for friendship and contact in the community - something people have told us they’ve valued enormously over the past few months since COVID came on the scene.

“MCCS is ready to lead village walks and arrange chats and phone calls, and would be delighted to hear from anyone who’d like to help out.

“As part of the scheme there’s Meldreth Walking Friends, where residents are exploring the idea of organising an informal village walking group.

“This would involve groups of no more than six people meeting once every fortnight or so for a gentle wander, some fresh air, and a friendly chat.

“If you would like to join, or possibly even volunteer to lead a walk around the village, please contact Paul Inman on 07976 256121.”

Meldreth Driving Friends would see volunteers offer lifts to Melbourn Community Hub where there’s a library and lots going on – and perhaps also to the Melbourn garden centre.

Susan added: “We’re also working with Royston & District Community Transport to recruit new, young drivers who could provide lifts to the Melbourn hub.

“We’d be very glad to hear from anyone who might like to help out – please feel free to get in touch at Susanvandeven5@gmail.com or 07905 325574.”

Meldreth Calling Friends is for those in need of – or able to help with – a chat by phone, through the kitchen window, or a garden visit with your own portable chair and blanket.

If you’d like to take part on either side of the kitchen window, please get in touch with John Crawforth on 07595 627684.

In addition to the friends groups, Meldreth Food Bank continues – thanks to the generosity of villagers.

Donations can be made anytime at the to the box outside The Gables, 69 High Street.