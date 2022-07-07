Vintage vehicles on display at Meldreth car show

A 1920 Sunbeam at the British Queen's Car Show in Meldreth - Credit: Clive Porter

A wide range of classic cars were on display in the gardens of the British Queen pub in Meldreth this week.

The show on Monday, July 4, featured vintage cars including a Rolls Royce, MG Marques, a three-litre 1920 Sunbeam, a three-wheel Morgan Aero and a 1937 4.4 litre Bentley with a Vanden Plas "all-weather' tourer, alongside numerous other classic vehicles, all proudly paraded by their owners.

The British Queen's classic car gathering is staged on the first Monday of each month, and attracts car enthusiasts from a wide area.

Although not strictly classified as a community pub, as it is privately owned by businessman Alan Tobin, the British Queen aims to be an amenity centre for the area - with attractions staged to appeal to all ages.

The next planned event at the pub is a performance by the Devil's Dyke Morris Men at 7.30pm on Thursday, July 14.

