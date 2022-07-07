News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Vintage vehicles on display at Meldreth car show

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:58 PM July 7, 2022
A 1920 Sunbeam at the British Queen's Car Show in Meldreth

A 1920 Sunbeam at the British Queen's Car Show in Meldreth - Credit: Clive Porter

A wide range of classic cars were on display in the gardens of the British Queen pub in Meldreth this week.

A trio of Rolls Royces at the British Queen pub in Meldreth

A trio of Rolls Royces at the British Queen pub in Meldreth - Credit: Clive Porter

The show on Monday, July 4, featured vintage cars including a Rolls Royce, MG Marques, a three-litre 1920 Sunbeam, a three-wheel Morgan Aero and a 1937 4.4 litre Bentley with a Vanden Plas "all-weather' tourer, alongside numerous other classic vehicles, all proudly paraded by their owners.

The British Queen's classic car gathering is staged on the first Monday of each month, and attracts car enthusiasts from a wide area.

Trevor Goldberg with his Austin 7 at the British Queen in Meldreth

Trevor Goldberg with his Austin 7 at the British Queen in Meldreth - Credit: Clive Porter

Although not strictly classified as a community pub, as it is privately owned by businessman Alan Tobin, the British Queen aims to be an amenity centre for the area - with attractions staged to appeal to all ages.

Classic cars were on display at the British Queen pub in Meldreth

Classic cars were on display at the British Queen pub in Meldreth - Credit: Clive Porter

The next planned event at the pub is a performance by the Devil's Dyke Morris Men at 7.30pm on Thursday, July 14.

Peter Gancsakowsk at the classic car show at the British Queen in Meldreth

Peter Gancsakowsk at the classic car show at the British Queen in Meldreth - Credit: Clive Porter

Mike Linward at the classic car show in Meldreth

Mike Linward at the classic car show in Meldreth - Credit: Mike Linward


