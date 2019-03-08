Advanced search

Classic cars, motorbikes and Lancaster bomber flypast wows crowds in Meldreth

PUBLISHED: 12:25 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 24 September 2019

A Lancaster bomber from Coningsby flew over the Meldreth Car Show. Picture: John Price

Archant

The 15th annual car show at Meldreth's Holy Trinity Church got off to a flying start on Sunday.

The 15th annual Car Show at Holy Trinity Church in Meldreth, before the rain came down. Picture: John Price The 15th annual Car Show at Holy Trinity Church in Meldreth, before the rain came down. Picture: John Price

There was a triple flypast by a Lancaster bomber on its way back to base at Coningsby, having been part of the display with a Spitfire and Hurricane at the Duxford Air Show.

Meldreth's John Price said: "The sound of its four Merlin engines was memorable and at the end of the short flypast those attending broke out into spontaneous applause."

A huge downpour followed shortly afterwards, with car enthusiasts sheltering in the church while the Memphis Jazz Band played on underneath their large gazebo.

Once the rain stopped, those attending were able to enjoy the cars and motorbikes on display.

John added: "The opening flypast was inspiring and, although the car show was severely damped by a period of heavy rain, we managed to raise a decent amount of funds towards preserving the fabric of our Grade I-listed church."

