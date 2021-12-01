Churches thank women who took on extra work to help run parish
- Credit: Ian Henderson
Parishioners from the church of All Saints, Melbourn, and Holy Trinity, Meldreth, thanked the women who have kept the parish going while the incumbent is on maternity leave.
Both congregations gathered on Sunday, November 28 to thank Mary Price and Pat Smith, presenting them with a bouquet of flowers each as a sign of their appreciation.
Peter Chilvers and George Howard, from the church committee, said: "Mary and Pat were both given donations from the money, which was raised from people in both villages.
"Our small committee also decided to include Caroline Brownlie and Mary Bailey, who have also taken on extra work.
"We realise that there will be others who have stepped up to help and we are sorry that we could not include anyone."
Caroline and Mary were also presented with flowers.
For more information on both churches go to https://allsaintsmelbournholytrinitymeldreth.co.uk/
