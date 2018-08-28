Melbourn Winter Flower Festival brings visitors from far and wide
PUBLISHED: 15:24 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 06 February 2019
All Saints’ Church in Melbourn welcomed the snow and ice at the weekend, as it hosted its biannual Winter Flower Festival.
Visitors came from far and wide to see what the church’s flower arrangers came up with this year, including some creative boot combinations which were on display.
Organiser Rebecca Gatward told the Crow: “The festival was a great success, we had a good number of visitors, local and not so.
“The cold and icy weather didn’t put people off travelling and the snow was appropriate for a winter flower display.
“Those who braved the cold were rewarded by a churchyard full of aconites and snowdrops, the scent of flowers as they entered the church and a church full of imaginitive arrangements created by our talented group of arrangers.”
This year’s festival was the eighth of its kind at the church.