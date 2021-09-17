Teacher raises more than £3,000 with charity run in mother's memory

Published: 2:42 PM September 17, 2021

Clare Rogers from Melbourn Village College took part in the run alongside son Gethin and husband Mike to raise money for Cancer Research - Credit: Melbourn Village College

A teacher at Melbourn Village College raised more than £3,000 for Cancer Research by taking part in a charity run with her family.

Clare Rogers teamed up with her son Gethin, who left the college last summer, and her husband Mike for the 10km race, which was part of the Kew Gardens Running Festival.

Mrs Rogers said: “It was a bit too far for me to enjoy but I’m glad I did it. The atmosphere was incredible; lots of encouragement and musical entertainment all the way round.”

Both Clare and her husband were running in memory of their mothers, who they lost to cancer.



