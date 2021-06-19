Students' work featured in online art exhibition

Published: 12:00 PM June 19, 2021

Students taking Fine Art GCSE at Melbourn Village College are exhibiting their artwork online after COVID-19 curtailed their plans.

The annual Year 11 exhibition is usually held at The Plough in Shepreth, but this year each student's final piece was framed and displayed in the main corridor of the school for staff and other students to enjoy.

To reach a wider audience, the college's art department also turned the work into a virtual exhibition, which can be viewed online here.

Sam B's artwork in the Melbourn Village College exhibition - Credit: Melbourn Village College

Head of Art Sarah Heeks said: "I am truly amazed by the pupils’ resilience and the creative energy, displayed throughout this difficult time and feel their work celebrates the outstanding achievement of the 2021 Art class.

"I will miss them all and wish them the very best in the future."

Principal Simon Holmes added: "To produce this level of work while facing the challenges they did is a fantastic achievement."