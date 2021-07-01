Students mark five years of learning Mandarin as they say goodbye to college

Published: 11:00 AM July 1, 2021

Year 11 students at Melbourn Village College celebrated five years of learning Mandarin with head of languages Frank Fan - Credit: Melbourn Village College

Departing Year 11 students at Melbourn Village College are celebrating five years of learning Mandarin.

More than a third of Year 7 students who started learning Mandarin Chinese in 2016 continued it to GCSE level, and the college is eagerly awaiting the exam results in August.

Year 11 students at Melbourn Village College celebrated five years of learning Mandarin with head of languages Frank Fan - Credit: Melbourn Village College

Both the current GCSE students and future students will have the opportunity to continue their studies at A-level, as Mandarin is being introduced from September at Comberton Sixth Form - which like Melbourn is part of the The Cam Academy Trust - and will be taught by MVC staff.

Melbourn Principal Simon Holmes, who has spoken at national conferences on the importance of language learning skills, said: “We are very proud that this class are the first to take the full Mandarin GCSE paper.

"They are leading the way and are a true inspiration for others to follow."

Year 11 students at Melbourn Village College celebrated five years of learning Mandarin with head of languages Frank Fan - Credit: Melbourn Village College



