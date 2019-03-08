Advanced search

GCSE results day 2019: Melbourn Village College

PUBLISHED: 12:55 22 August 2019

Lucy Dickinson, Penny Lowe, Millie Brown and Taya Davidson. Picture: MVC

Lucy Dickinson, Penny Lowe, Millie Brown and Taya Davidson. Picture: MVC

Archant

Melbourn Village College students are celebrating today after receiving their long-awaited GCSE results.

Luke Yates, Finlay Downham-White and Matthew Wightman. Picture: MVCLuke Yates, Finlay Downham-White and Matthew Wightman. Picture: MVC

The school said excellent results in all the government benchmark figures were secured, and some of the highest possible grades were achieved by large numbers of students across the Cam Academy Trust.

More than a quarter - 27.5 per cent - of all grades returned with a grade 7 or higher, equivalent to an A or A* grade before the changes to the grading system came into effect.

The government benchmark Progress measure is also expected to be in line with the national average once again.

Almost two-thirds of students, 61 per cent, achieved grades 9-4 in both English and maths.

Principal Simon Holmes said: "We are very pleased for all our students who have once again achieved some truly excellent results. The results are the culmination of five years' hard work at secondary school and we wish them all the very best in the future."

A set of twins secured almost identical results at the college, with both students walking away with 11 of the highest 9-8 grades each, including a further A* in additional maths.

Stephen Munday, chief executive of The Cam Academy Trust, said: "All our schools and their staff should be very proud of the results that have been achieved this year.

"While the results will be celebrated at each school, they are the product of collaboration between our schools, leaders and teaching staff over the past few years.

"Most importantly, it is pleasing to see that each school is helping our students to progress at or above the national average throughout the region."

