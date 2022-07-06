College students showcase 'incredible' art at exhibition

Melbourn Village College GCSE art students are hosting an exhibition of their work at Melbourn Hub - Credit: MVC

GCSE students at Melbourn Village College are displaying their artwork at Melbourn Hub this month.

The artwork will be shown in an exhibition from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, at the hub's café until July 21.

A private viewing evening for students' friends and family was held on Friday, July 1, and was attended by South Cambs MP Anthony Browne, leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council Cllr Bridget Smith, and council chair Anna Bradnam.

MP Anthony Browne attended the exhibition of Melbourn Village College students' GCSE artwork - Credit: MVC

Music was provided by Ruby, a gifted violinist and MVC pupil.

Art teacher Sarah Heeks said: "The incredible creative art produced by MVC art pupils shows how valuable art is to the young. In difficult times, art allows students to be creative, overcome problems, develop resilience, express their dreams and use their imagination.

"The class of 2022 should be very proud of how they have expressed their individuality and produced meaningful and impactful work."

The virtual exhibition can be viewed here: https://sway.office.com/BnMn1CPkgRPwjIzG?ref=Link