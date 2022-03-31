News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Live music returns to Melbourn Village College after two years

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:53 AM March 31, 2022
Students at Melbourn Village College put on a concert for the first time since the start of the pandemic

Students at Melbourn Village College put on a concert for the first time since the start of the pandemic - Credit: Melbourn Village College

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, a live concert has been performed at Melbourn Village College.

The concert featured performances from GCSE music students, the Year 7 choir and the Year 10 show band

The concert featured performances from GCSE music students, the Year 7 choir and the Year 10 show band - Credit: Melbourn Village College

The school's end-of-term spring concert included performances from the Year 7 choir and the Year 10 show band, as well as solo and duet performances from some of the GCSE music pupils.

Principal Simon Holmes said: “It was fantastic to see pupils experiencing the joy of making music together and passing on that joy through their performances.

"We have some exceptionally talented musicians at MVC.”

The audience was limited to about 40 people, by invitation only, and more than £150 was raised for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Head of music Johnny Thompson added: “It was a great pleasure to be able to share the musical progress of all pupils involved, with their family and friends.”

The school thanked Mr Thompson for organising, as well as staff who helped on the night.

