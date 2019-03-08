Past students return to celebrate six decades of Melbourn Village College

A group of the original Melbourn Village College students attended the reunion. Picture: MVC Archant

More than 200 past students and staff joined the current cohort to celebrate the 60th birthday of Melbourn Village College.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sarah Warren, who attended from the first day until 1963, was reunited with her fashion project book. Picture: MVC Sarah Warren, who attended from the first day until 1963, was reunited with her fashion project book. Picture: MVC

One 'lucky' student had her homework returned 60 years late, as 22 of the original pupils gathered to remember the day they started at Melbourn in 1959.

Sarah Warren, who attended from the first day until 1963, was reunited with her fashion project book - which had been carefully preserved in the school's archives for six decades.

It was part of an impressive display of memorabilia put together by Vanessa Mann - who organised the reunion and birthday celebrations, including a cake made by catering manager Lynn Gregory and iced by Wendy Penn.

Returning staff and students were able to take a trip down memory lane as they perused the items on show as well as gaining a glimpse into 21st-century education with tours of the school and the chance to chat to current students, who had volunteered to help out on what was a staff training day at the college.

The Melbourn Village College 60th birthday celebration. Picture: MVC The Melbourn Village College 60th birthday celebration. Picture: MVC

You may also want to watch:

Current principal Simon Holmes said: "It was amazing to see so many former students and staff, many of whom had made a significant effort to get here.

"It was a clear indication of the fondness which they feel for the college and a great opportunity to share memories from their time here."

The party took place less than 24 hours after Melbourn's latest cohort of prospective students were given a chance to look round at the annual open evening for Year 5 and 6 pupils and their parents.

The Melbourn Village College 60th birthday celebration. Picture: MVC The Melbourn Village College 60th birthday celebration. Picture: MVC

Visitors were treated to interactive activities run by current students, including a probability horse race in maths, a virtual tour of the school made in Minecraft and the chance to try bread in food and nutrition.

They also had the opportunity to learn some Spanish and Mandarin, make a piece of art and participate in exciting science experiments and gymnastics, vaulting, netball shooting and a mini rugby course. Mrs Gregory also offered samples from the school lunch menu for visitors to try.

Mr Holmes added: "We really enjoyed the open evening and it was great to see so many people braving the weather to find out more about MVC. As always, we are really grateful to all our student helpers who turned out in force to entertain and engage the younger visitors."