Spate of vehicle break-ins in Melbourn

Extra patrols are being carried out in Melbourn after vehicle break-ins. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Extra police patrols are being carried out in Melbourn after a spate of vehicle break-ins.

Roads reportedly targeted last night include Orchard Road, Beechwood Avenue and Worcester Way.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a number of vehicles being broken into in the Melbourn area.

“We will be conducting extra patrols in the area and are encouraging vehicle owners to be vigilant and ensure they don’t leave items on display in their cars.”

Anyone with information or who sees something suspicious should contact Cambs police by calling 101, quoting reference number 35/52735/20