Advanced search

Spate of vehicle break-ins in Melbourn

PUBLISHED: 16:19 07 August 2020

Extra patrols are being carried out in Melbourn after vehicle break-ins. Picture: ARCHANT

Extra patrols are being carried out in Melbourn after vehicle break-ins. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Extra police patrols are being carried out in Melbourn after a spate of vehicle break-ins.

Roads reportedly targeted last night include Orchard Road, Beechwood Avenue and Worcester Way.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a number of vehicles being broken into in the Melbourn area.

“We will be conducting extra patrols in the area and are encouraging vehicle owners to be vigilant and ensure they don’t leave items on display in their cars.”

Anyone with information or who sees something suspicious should contact Cambs police by calling 101, quoting reference number 35/52735/20

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans to close Royston’s Morrisons supermarket

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

North East Herts MP slams plans to close Royston’s Morrisons

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald

Museum curator’s employment is a private matter, says Royston Town Council

Royston museum curator Madeline Odent. Picture: DANNY LOO

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Rules on face coverings in public will be extended on August 8. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Duxford plane crash: Two taken to hospital after ‘forced landing’

A Hawker Sea Fury from the Imperial War Museum Duxford had to make a false landing in Harston. Picture: JHHWphotpgraphy

Most Read

Plans to close Royston’s Morrisons supermarket

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

North East Herts MP slams plans to close Royston’s Morrisons

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald

Museum curator’s employment is a private matter, says Royston Town Council

Royston museum curator Madeline Odent. Picture: DANNY LOO

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Rules on face coverings in public will be extended on August 8. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Duxford plane crash: Two taken to hospital after ‘forced landing’

A Hawker Sea Fury from the Imperial War Museum Duxford had to make a false landing in Harston. Picture: JHHWphotpgraphy

Latest from the Royston Crow

Toys and trailer worth more than £50,000 stolen in Royston burglary

Toys were stolen from the Hamleys warehouse in Royston. Picture: Herts police

Spate of vehicle break-ins in Melbourn

Extra patrols are being carried out in Melbourn after vehicle break-ins. Picture: ARCHANT

Colourful Ian Davenport exhibition coming to Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Ian Davenport's Chromatastic Paintings in Hospitals, 2016. Work by the artist is to go on display at Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Ian Davenport

First digital events announced for this year’s Open Cambridge weekend

A view of Cambridge from the Great St Mary's Church tower. Picture: Supplied by Open Cambridge

Lib Dem candidate for metro mayor Aidan Van de Weyer offers a personal perspective on how he would tackle the challenges for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Lib Dems selected Aidan Van de Weyer, the deputy leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council, to take on Conservative James Palmer to be the next mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough next May.