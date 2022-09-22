Melbourn and District U3A appoints new chair

Andrea Burton has been appointed the new chair of Melbourn and District U3A - Credit: Supplied

The Melbourn and District branch of the University of the Third Age (U3A) has appointed Andrea Burton as its new chair.

The group provides an opportunity for people of retirement age to share their skills and knowledge.

Andrea, who moved to Melbourn a year ago, said: "Despite the difficulties of lockdown and isolating over the past couple of years, the group is thriving.

"The subjects range from art to yoga and include language skills as well as local history, walks and first-class monthly speaker meetings.

“Already this year we have had talks about Walt Disney, weird and wonderful hoaxes in the 18th century, and the mathematician Ada Lovelace, who was Lord Byron’s daughter."

The group is now holding most of its meetings face-to-face, although Zoom is available for those unable to attend.

Membership is £13 for a year. For more information go to https://u3asites.org.uk/melbourn/welcome.